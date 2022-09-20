Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

