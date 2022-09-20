ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
ESSA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
