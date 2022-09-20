ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

