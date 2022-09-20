Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $801.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $29.25 or 0.00153844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024680 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00276120 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00745867 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00594326 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00257650 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,967,727 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
