EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $172.00

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $111,395.91 and $172.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EtherGem was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

