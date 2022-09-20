Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Euronext Stock Down 2.5 %

Euronext stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Euronext has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

