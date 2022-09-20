Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

