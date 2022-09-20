Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
