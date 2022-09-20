EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0004

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,529.13 and approximately $70,462.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00239707 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.