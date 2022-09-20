EverRise (RISE) Market Cap Reaches $27.15 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. EverRise has a market cap of $27.15 million and $114,402.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00119471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00868337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

