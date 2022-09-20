Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.21. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3,729,543 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EVFM. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Evofem Biosciences Trading Down 14.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($3.56). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

