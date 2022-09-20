Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

EVK stock opened at €18.31 ($18.68) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.73.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

