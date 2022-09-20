Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NV5 Global were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

