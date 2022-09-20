Exane Derivatives Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.