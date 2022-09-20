Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom stock opened at $501.84 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.46. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

