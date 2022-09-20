Exane Derivatives Sells 4,399 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

