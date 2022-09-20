Exane Derivatives Sells 658 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in KBR were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KBR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in KBR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,135,000 after buying an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,196,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in KBR by 251.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 953,223 shares during the period.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $56.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

