Exane Derivatives Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

