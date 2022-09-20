Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

