Exosis Hits One Day Volume of $7.00 (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded 106.3% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,637.65 and $7.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00153198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00271099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00740793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00590002 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

