Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

