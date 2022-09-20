EZFill (EZFL) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EZFill to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EZFill and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 183 989 1404 37 2.50

EZFill presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.72%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% EZFill Competitors -3.64% -1.44% 0.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZFill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EZFill and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.36 EZFill Competitors $8.03 billion $276.17 million 6.44

EZFill’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZFill rivals beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

