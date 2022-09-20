FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at $12.75-$13.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $446.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,282,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

