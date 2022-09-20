Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.6 days.

Fanuc Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:FANUF opened at 147.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 163.03. Fanuc has a 1-year low of 144.88 and a 1-year high of 244.60.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

