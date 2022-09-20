Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.6 days.
Fanuc Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:FANUF opened at 147.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 163.03. Fanuc has a 1-year low of 144.88 and a 1-year high of 244.60.
About Fanuc
