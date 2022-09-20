FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

