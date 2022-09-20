FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY 2023 guidance at $22.50-$24.50 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDX opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

