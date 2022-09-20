FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $162.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,754,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

