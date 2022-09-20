FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $199.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.