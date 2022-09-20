FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.57.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

