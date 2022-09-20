Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $62.45 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $62.45 million and $8.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00088303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00074924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007806 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.