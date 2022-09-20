Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $361,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

