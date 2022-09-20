Financial Analysis: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 Isuzu Motors 1 0 0 0 1.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,060.71%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 6.20 $10.03 million ($1.26) -0.44 Isuzu Motors $22.40 billion 0.43 $1.12 billion $1.27 9.79

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power -550.95% -58.91% -48.49% Isuzu Motors 4.31% 8.62% 4.24%

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company also offers diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and commercial vehicle maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and warehousing and transportation activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

