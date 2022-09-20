Financial Comparison: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.12 billion 4.55 -$487.95 million ($0.52) -21.83 Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.48 -$12.40 million ($0.15) -12.73

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Snap has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Snap and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 23 11 0 2.22 Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $19.59, indicating a potential upside of 72.58%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 142.15%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -18.31% -21.55% -9.47% Alithya Group -3.83% -9.20% -4.22%

Summary

Alithya Group beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

