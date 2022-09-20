Financial Comparison: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of American Biltrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Biltrite and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 1 1 5 0 2.57

Profitability

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $10.64, indicating a potential upside of 121.27%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than American Biltrite.

This table compares American Biltrite and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite -2.85% -18.93% -4.38% Latham Group -2.26% -3.61% -1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Biltrite and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $190.73 million 0.02 $1.79 million N/A N/A Latham Group $630.46 million 0.89 -$62.35 million ($0.13) -37.00

American Biltrite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Latham Group.

Risk & Volatility

American Biltrite has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latham Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Latham Group beats American Biltrite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

