Financial Contrast: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A -26.18% 124.40% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 31.97% 25.15% 22.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A $3.59 million N/A N/A Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $140.83 million 9.47 $39.48 million $0.51 25.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics.

0.0% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immune Therapeutics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Immune Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3, as well as to treat hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

