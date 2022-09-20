Financial Contrast: Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) versus Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halma and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $2.08 billion 4.02 $333.80 million N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.57 billion 6.70 $336.95 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Davide Campari-Milano has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Halma has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Halma and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 2 4 2 0 2.00 Davide Campari-Milano 0 6 4 0 2.40

Halma currently has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.03%. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Halma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Halma is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats Halma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems. This segment serves elevator safety, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow, fire detection, pressure management, industrial access control, and safe storage and transfer markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; water, air and gases monitoring technologies; instruments that detect hazardous gases and analyses air quality; and systems for water analysis and treatment. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; laboratory devices and systems that provide information to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable positive outcomes across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., Société en Commandite par Actions.

