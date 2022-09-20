Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

