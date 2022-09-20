Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 153 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.