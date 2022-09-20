Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.