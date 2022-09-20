Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after buying an additional 837,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after buying an additional 1,177,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

