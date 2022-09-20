Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.