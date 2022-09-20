Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 110,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 377,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

