Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

