Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BLK opened at $634.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

