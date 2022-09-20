Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.