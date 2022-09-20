Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Progress Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $6,828,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,254 shares of company stock valued at $543,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progress Software Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

