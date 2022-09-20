Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

