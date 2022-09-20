Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

