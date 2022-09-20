Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

SBUX opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

