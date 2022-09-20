Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

