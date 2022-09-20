Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,430,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $466,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01.

