Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 575.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

